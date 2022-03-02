Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRTX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Linda West acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 62,394 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 469,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 254,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 505,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,938. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06. Galera Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $11.86.

About Galera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

