FYDcoin (FYD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 48.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $11,911.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 598,797,859 coins and its circulating supply is 578,210,432 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.