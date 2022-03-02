FY2023 EPS Estimates for Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Reduced by Raymond James

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Slate Office REIT in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.64.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.