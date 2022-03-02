FY2023 EPS Estimates for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) Boosted by Analyst

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris Infrastructure in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Polaris Infrastructure stock opened at C$15.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$303.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.13. Polaris Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$14.30 and a twelve month high of C$21.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

