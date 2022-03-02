FY2023 EPS Estimates for LifeMD, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of LifeMD in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

LFMD opened at $3.56 on Monday. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $108.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in LifeMD by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LifeMD by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeMD by 41.7% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bertrand Velge acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

