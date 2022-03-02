FY2022 EPS Estimates for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Lowered by Analyst

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst D. Rescott now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $5.66 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.68. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MDT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

NYSE MDT opened at $103.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.14. Medtronic has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Medtronic by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 201,392.9% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,006,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,124,000 after acquiring an additional 132,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

