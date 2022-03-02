FY2022 EPS Estimates for High Liner Foods Inc Reduced by Analyst (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for High Liner Foods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.92.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

HLF opened at C$12.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.38. High Liner Foods has a twelve month low of C$12.49 and a twelve month high of C$15.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.78. The firm has a market cap of C$425.62 million and a PE ratio of 8.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.99 per share, with a total value of C$27,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$62,955.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

