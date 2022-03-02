FY2022 EPS Estimates for Boralex Inc. Boosted by Cormark (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boralex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Get Boralex alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLX. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boralex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering decreased their target price on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boralex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.65.

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$37.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61. The stock has a market cap of C$3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.53. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$30.04 and a twelve month high of C$44.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 259.84%.

About Boralex (Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.