FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now anticipates that the company will earn $4.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.91. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

NYSE:BHC opened at $23.43 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,098,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,030,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

