FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Spin Master Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.76. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spin Master has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.18.

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$46.07 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$31.89 and a 52-week high of C$54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

