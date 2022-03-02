FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Issued By Cormark

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Trilogy Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03).

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of TMQ opened at $0.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $136.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.51. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.06.

In other news, CEO Tony Giardini purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

