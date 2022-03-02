FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Novavax in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $29.38 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $30.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novavax’s FY2023 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($9.38). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Novavax from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.43.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. Novavax has a 52-week low of $66.38 and a 52-week high of $277.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $704,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,403,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,936 shares of company stock worth $3,551,788. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 47.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

