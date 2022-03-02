Future Health ESG Corp (NASDAQ:FHLTU) Short Interest Update

Future Health ESG Corp (NASDAQ:FHLTU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the third quarter valued at about $19,800,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the third quarter valued at about $19,800,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the third quarter valued at about $18,000,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the third quarter valued at about $15,858,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the third quarter valued at about $10,567,000.

NASDAQ:FHLTU opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00. Future Health ESG has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93.

