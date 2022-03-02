Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New $133,000 Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,439,952. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.
Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.
