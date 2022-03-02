Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $154,000 in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at $5,316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BP by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,094,000 after buying an additional 258,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BP by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after buying an additional 107,905 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BP by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 158,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in BP by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 563,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 33,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($8.05) to GBX 500 ($6.71) in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of BP from GBX 475 ($6.37) to GBX 450 ($6.04) in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.92. The company had a trading volume of 151,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,052,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.11.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

