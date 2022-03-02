Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $149,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,661 shares of company stock worth $5,652,218. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stephens raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.48.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,872. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.55 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.33. The stock has a market cap of $179.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.94%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

