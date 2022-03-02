Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $117,000 in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,987,000 after acquiring an additional 726,411 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 309.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 599,332 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 82.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 353,809 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 930.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 363,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 328,487 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KREF shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.28.

NYSE:KREF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.57. 1,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,452. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.65. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 465.17 and a quick ratio of 465.17.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 54.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 78.18%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.