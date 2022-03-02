Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys Shares of 400 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ferrari by 5.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 27.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 9.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.55.

RACE stock traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $209.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,021. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $183.82 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.99 and its 200 day moving average is $235.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

