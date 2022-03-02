Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires New Stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OLP. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 21.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 321,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after buying an additional 56,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,916,000 after buying an additional 54,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after buying an additional 27,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 22,478 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 58.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,783 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

OLP opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $605.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $36.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.51%.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

