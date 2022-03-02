Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $341.49 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $366.83 and its 200-day moving average is $375.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

