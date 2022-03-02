Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 49 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 383,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,461,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 0.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.09.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $318.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $346.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.22 and a 1-year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

