Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Stock Price Down 7.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.2% on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $16.50 to $15.00. The company traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 154,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,066,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

