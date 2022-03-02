fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.60 Million

Analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) will announce $237.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $234.70 million to $239.92 million. fuboTV posted sales of $119.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover fuboTV.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on FUBO. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 2,003.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,692 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in fuboTV by 121.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,916,000 after buying an additional 1,460,860 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in fuboTV by 772.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,719,000 after buying an additional 1,122,778 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in fuboTV by 42.7% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,037,000 after buying an additional 899,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,797,000. 40.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.42. 163,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,672,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59.

About fuboTV (Get Rating)

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.