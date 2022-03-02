Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod (NYSEARCA:XJUN) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod (NYSEARCA:XJUN – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.81 and last traded at $29.81. 51,453 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 616% from the average session volume of 7,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.03.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod (NYSEARCA:XJUN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 5.82% of Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod as of its most recent SEC filing.

