FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) Shares Down 0.6%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.40 and last traded at $31.45. Approximately 6,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 24,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.75% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

