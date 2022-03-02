FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

FS KKR Capital has decreased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years. FS KKR Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 103.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.2%.

Shares of FSK stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. 38,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96.

FSK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,207,000 after buying an additional 145,938 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,024,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after buying an additional 286,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 108.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 528,206 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 194,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 57,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,922,000. 32.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

