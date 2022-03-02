Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.19

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.19 and last traded at C$13.10, with a volume of 87139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.91.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.74.

About Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

