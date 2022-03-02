frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $30.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. frontdoor has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $57.51. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.60.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). frontdoor had a return on equity of 2,542.10% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that frontdoor will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1,474.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

