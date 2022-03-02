Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 860 ($11.54) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FRES. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.39) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.72) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.06) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 937.86 ($12.58).

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 724.80 ($9.72) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 762.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 826.18. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 610.60 ($8.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 997.60 ($13.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

