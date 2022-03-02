Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Trading Down 20%

Fremont Gold Ltd. (CVE:FRE – Get Rating) shares traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 205,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 204,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE)

Fremont Gold Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship project is the Griffon gold project, which consists of 179 claims covering an area of 15 square kilometers located in White Pine County, Nevada.

