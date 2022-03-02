Frax Share (FXS) Market Capitalization Tops $380.98 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for about $23.50 or 0.00053243 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Frax Share has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $380.98 million and approximately $19.75 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00042448 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,957.90 or 0.06700500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,254.59 or 1.00249477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00043646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

