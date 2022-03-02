Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Position Raised by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 58,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.64. 27,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

BEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

