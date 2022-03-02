Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stake Lessened by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 99.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 18.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 227.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.61. The stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,447. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.29. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

