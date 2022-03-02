Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

