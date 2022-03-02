Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Foot Locker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of FL opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 1,361.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $13,036,000 after buying an additional 265,970 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 23,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,078,000 after buying an additional 103,733 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 728.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 38,521 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.