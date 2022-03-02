Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

FL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays downgraded Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,473 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.