FNY Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,940 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.16% of Bridgetown worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTWN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bridgetown by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 24,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTWN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. 5,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,175. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

