FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 169,800 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) by 173.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,800 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 671.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14,269 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Chile in the second quarter valued at $60,000.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Shares of Enel Chile stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 82,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,991. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th.

Enel Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.