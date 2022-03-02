FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $855,000 Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 32.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

NYSE STM traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $41.44. The stock had a trading volume of 422,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.23. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.44.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

About STMicroelectronics (Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

