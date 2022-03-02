FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 59,200 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) by 59,200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 362.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 51,073 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 39,250 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 47,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $989,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. 160,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,489. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.