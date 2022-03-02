Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9,200.00

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9,200 ($123.44) and last traded at GBX 9,456 ($126.88), with a volume of 1182313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £107.95 ($144.84).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £175 ($234.80) to £140 ($187.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group set a £163.50 ($219.37) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £165 ($221.39) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £156.36 ($209.80).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is £110.58 and its 200 day moving average price is £125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The stock has a market cap of £16.05 billion and a PE ratio of -227.31.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

