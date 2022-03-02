Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.13.

FLNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.63.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.53). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

