Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Flowers Foods posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on FLO. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.30. 2,474,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,772. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

