Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

Shares of FND opened at $94.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.80. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.