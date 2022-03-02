FLO (FLO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $60,018.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded flat against the US dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000352 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.