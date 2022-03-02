First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Update

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the January 31st total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FPL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.13. 1,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,507. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $6.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPL. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

