First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.13

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 13947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 145.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

