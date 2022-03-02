First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 99 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.6% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $7.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.02. 226,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $367.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.12. The company has a market cap of $342.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.