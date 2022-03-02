First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $6.07 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,985 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.8% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Walmart were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $136.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,400,723. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.84. The firm has a market cap of $378.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $40,233,539.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,673,268 shares of company stock valued at $930,741,599. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

