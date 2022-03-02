First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after buying an additional 967,581 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after acquiring an additional 571,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after acquiring an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,952,000 after acquiring an additional 404,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,856,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,005,000 after acquiring an additional 294,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $11.97 on Wednesday, hitting $402.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,676. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $420.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.52. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.50 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $97.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

